Rodriguez L, King PR, Buchholz LJ. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37410415
OBJECTIVE: Military sexual trauma (MST) is prevalent among female veterans and is associated with deleterious health outcomes. Adaptive coping strategies (e.g., emotional support) are associated with more positive outcomes, while maladaptive strategies (e.g., substance use) are associated with greater impairment. However, research on factors that influence specific coping strategy use is limited. For women with a history of MST, expectancies about the effects of alcohol may enhance the use of maladaptive and reduce the use of adaptive strategies. The present study tested this hypothesis. Associations among MST status and two coping behaviors (emotional support, substance use) in female veterans were examined and the mediating role of positive alcohol expectancies on these relationships was tested.
