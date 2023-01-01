|
Benfer N, Grunthal B, Dondanville KA, Young-McCaughan S, Blankenship A, Abdallah CG, Back SE, Flanagan J, Foa EB, Fox PT, Krystal JH, Marx BP, McGeary DD, McLean CP, Pruiksma KE, Resick PA, Roache JD, Shiroma P, Sloan DM, Taylor DJ, Wachen JS, López-Roca AL, Nicholson KL, Schobitz RP, Schrader CC, Sharrieff AFM, Yarvis JS, Mintz J, Keane TM, Peterson AL, Litz BT. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37410416
OBJECTIVE: In posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the assumption of the equipotentiality of traumas ignores potentially unique contexts and consequences of different traumas. Accordingly, Stein et al. (2012) developed a reliable typing scheme in which assessors categorized descriptions of traumatic events into six "types": life threat to self (LTS), life threat to other, aftermath of violence (AV), traumatic loss, moral injury by self (MIS), and moral injury by other (MIO). We extended this research by validating the typing scheme using participant endorsements of type, rather than assesor-based types. We examined the concordance of participant and assesor types, frequency, and validity of participant-based trauma types by examining associations with baseline mental and behavioral health problems.
