Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Socioeconomic status (SES) and neighborhood context are influential predictors of adolescent sleep, yet little is known about how they may interact to influence sleep. We examined multiple dimensions of family SES as moderators of associations between neighborhood risk and multiple sleep parameters.



METHODS: Participants were 323 adolescents (M(age) = 17.4 years, SD = 0.86; 48% male; 60% White/European American, 40% Black/African American). Sleep was assessed using 7 nights of actigraphy from which sleep duration (minutes from onset to wake time), efficiency, long wake episodes, and variability in minutes over the week were derived. Youth reported on their sleep/wake problems and sleepiness, as well as their perceptions of safety and violence in their neighborhoods. Parents reported on SES indices, including income-to-needs ratio and perceived financial stability.



RESULTS: Lower SES (income-to-needs, perceived financial stability) was associated with lower sleep efficiency and more frequent long wake episodes. Lower neighborhood safety and greater community violence concerns were related to greater subjective sleep problems. Moderation effects illustrated two general patterns. For actigraphy-derived sleep variables, lower neighborhood safety was associated with poor sleep only among youth from lower-income families. For subjective sleep/wake problems and daytime sleepiness, associations between neighborhood risk and sleep difficulties were pronounced for higher SES youth, while lower SES youth had greater sleep problems regardless of neighborhood factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that several dimensions of SES and neighborhood risk may be consequential for adolescents' sleep. Moderation effects highlight the significance of considering multiple contextual influences towards a better understanding of adolescents' sleep.

