PURPOSE: The study aimed to investigate the relationship between obesity and common mental disorders (CMD) among women.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional population-based study with a representative sample of 981 adult women (20-60 years of age) living in the urban area of the municipality of São Leopoldo, RS, Brazil, in 2015. The presence of CMD was assessed using the Self-Reporting Questionnaire (SRQ-20 ≥ 8). Obesity was defined by body mass index (BMI ≥ 30.0 kg/m(2)). Prevalence ratios (PRs) for the association between obesity and CMD were measured by Poisson regression with robust variance, including their respective 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: The mean age of the sample was 40.3 years (standard deviation = 11.4 years). The prevalence of CMD was 33.7% (95% CI 30.8-36.7), while obesity was 31.2% (95% CI 28.3-34.1). The occurrence of CMD was higher in women with low levels of education and belonging to lower economic class, as well as smokers and those who were insufficiently active. Obesity was more prevalent in older women (50-60 years old) with less schooling, who did not consume alcohol, and those who were insufficiently active. After adjusting for potential confounding factors, women with obesity were 22% more likely to have CMD when compared to those without obesity (PR = 1.22; 95% CI 1.02-1.45; p = 0.030).



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated a significant association between obesity and the presence of CMD among women. Additionally, the prevalence of obesity and CMD were high in this population group.

