Morshidi MI, Chew PKH, Suárez L. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00127-023-02529-6

37414977

INTRODUCTION:  The Western Pacific region accounts for 25% of global suicide rates globally. In the last decade, however, there is a rising concern over the rate of youth suicides in the region. In line with the regional vision of reducing the rate of non-communicable diseases by 2025, the study contributes to the literature by utilizing a scoping review approach to identify psychosocial risk factors associated with youth suicide in the region.

METHOD: Publications on youth suicide in the Western Pacific region between 2010 and 2021 were reviewed. A total of 43 publications met the inclusion criteria and were read in full.

RESULTS: Psychosocial risk factors associated with suicide in each publication were identified and thematically classified into five themes: interpersonal factors, history of abuse, academic factors, work factors, and minority status.

DISCUSSION: Findings showed discrepancies in youth suicide research across member nations in the Western Pacific. Implications for regional policies on suicide prevention and future research were discussed.


Suicide; Youth; Psychosocial risk factors; Western Pacific

