Sun G, Ma Z, Liu Z, Huen J, Lew B, Osman A, Jia C. China CDC Wkly. 2023; 5(25): 554-558.

(Copyright © 2023, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention [China CDC])

10.46234/ccdcw2023.108

37415792

PMC10319902

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? The literature has consistently demonstrated that distress rumination following a traumatic event has significant implications for mental health. However, the potential association between distress rumination and suicidality, as well as the underlying mechanisms driving this relationship, remains to be elucidated. WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? The current study demonstrated a significant, positive correlation between distress rumination and suicidal ideation in college students who have encountered traumatic events. The findings indicate that somatic anxiety serves as a mediator between distress rumination and suicidal ideation. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? Interventions aimed at reducing somatic anxiety may contribute to a decrease in suicidal ideation. Assessing and addressing somatic anxiety symptoms in college students experiencing distressful rumination following traumatic events could potentially lower the risk of suicide.


suicidal ideation; college students; distress rumination; somatic anxiety; traumatic events

