Raut SM, Akhade SP, Ghormade PS, Murugesan T, Chavali KH. Cureus 2023; 15(6): e39976.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.39976

37416034

PMC10321027

Death by homicide-suicide or dyadic death is rare, with the nature of the death varying from case to case. The perpetrators are usually males and most often use weapons available in their vicinity to commit a crime. This case presents an instance of dyadic death using multiple methods to kill the intimate partner, followed by mirror imaging of similar injuries on himself and finally committing suicide by hanging. This case depicts a rare case of murder-suicide in which both victims and perpetrators died by different methods but a mirroring pattern of fatal injuries was observed on each intimate partner. The non-fatal injury for one was a facsimile of a fatal injury on a corresponding intimate partner.


Language: en

dyadic death; facsimile injuries; homicide-suicide; intimate partners; simulation injuries

