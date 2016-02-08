SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grønlund C, Djurhuus BD, Holm EA, Homøe P. Eur. Arch. Otorhinolaryngol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00405-023-08061-2

37420013

PURPOSE: To investigate associations between dizziness, hearing loss, medication, and self-perceived health in the region of Lolland-Falster in Denmark.

METHODS: A cross-sectional population-based study using data from questionnaires and physical examinations between February 8th, 2016, and February 13th, 2020. Individuals aged 50 years or above in the region of Lolland-Falster were randomly invited to participate.

RESULTS: Of 10,092 individuals (52% female), the mean age was 64.7 and 65.7 years for females and males, respectively. 20% reported dizziness during the past 30 days, and prevalence increased with age. 24% of dizzy females suffered from falls compared to 21% of males. 43% sought treatment for dizziness. Logistic regression revealed a higher odds ratio of dizziness in groups with poor self-perceived health (OR = 2.15, 95% CI [1.71, 2.72]) and very poor self-perceived health (OR = 3.62 [1.75, 7.93]) compared to moderate self-perceived health. A higher OR was found for seeking treatment for dizziness in the group that had experienced falls (OR = 3.21 [2.54, 4.07]). 40% reported hearing loss. Logistic regression revealed a higher OR for dizziness in the group with severe hearing loss (OR = 2.40 [1.77, 3.26]) and moderate hearing loss (OR = 1.63 [1.37, 1.94]) compared to no hearing loss.

CONCLUSION: One of five participants reported dizziness during the last month. Dizziness was negatively associated with self-perception of good health also after adjusting for comorbidities. Almost half of the dizzy participants sought treatment for dizziness and 21% experienced falls. Identification and treatment of dizziness are important to prevent falls from happening. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: http://www. CLINICALTRIALS: gov (NCT02482896).


Language: en

Falls; Dizziness; Cross-sectional; Health study; Hearing loss; Lolland-Falster

