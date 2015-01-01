|
Citation
|
Portlock GE, Smith MD, van Poelgeest EP, Welsh TJ. Eur. Geriatr. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37418063
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Cognitive enhancers are the primary pharmacological therapy prescribed to those with dementia, comprising of memantine and the acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEIs). The long-term cognitive and behavioural benefits of these medications, as well as their potential contribution to falls is currently debated, with recent Delphi studies being unable to reach consensus on whether these medications should be deprescribed. In this narrative clinical review, as part of a series on deprescribing in people at risk of falls, we explore the potential falls-related side effects experienced in people taking cognitive enhancers, alongside situations where deprescribing may be appropriate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Dementia; Deprescribing; Cognitive enhancers