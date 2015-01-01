|
Champagne M, McCrossin J, Pei J, Reynolds JN. Front. Neurosci. 2023; 17: e1176695.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37415615
BACKGROUND: Aggression exhibited by children and youth with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) toward family members is a major cause of stress and anxiety for caregivers, but relatively little attention has been directed toward designing interventions specific to this phenomenon. In light of the serious negative impact of this issue for families, a scoping review was undertaken to summarize the evidence available on psychosocial interventions that may mitigate the frequency and severity of aggression exhibited by children and youth with FASD toward family members.
Language: en
adolescent; child; aggression; intervention; fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD); scoping review