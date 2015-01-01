|
Citation
Choy O. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1176061.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37415691
PMCID
Abstract
Although the vast majority of patients in forensic psychiatry are treated using pharmacological agents, clinical and ethical concerns about their use have led to the consideration of alternative strategies to reduce aggression that is common in forensic psychiatric settings. One non-invasive and benign biologically-based treatment approach involves nutrition. This article provides a mini-review of the recent evidence on four salient nutritional factors associated with aggressive behavior, namely omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, magnesium, and zinc. The current evidence base indicates that lower omega-3 levels are associated with increased aggression. Although research on vitamin D and zinc in relation to aggressive behavior is more limited, there is initial evidence that they are negatively associated with aggression in healthy participants and in psychiatric samples. The relationship between magnesium and aggression varies depending on how magnesium is assessed.
Language: en
Keywords
aggression; magnesium; nutrition; omega-3 (n-3); vitamin D; zinc