Kugener T, Wiethoff I, van Mastrigt G, van den Berg B, Evers SMAA. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1031037.
37415695
INTRODUCTION: Child abuse and neglect are together considered to be an important public health problem with a high individual and societal burden. Different interventions have been developed to prevent, diagnose, or treat maltreatment. While their effectiveness has been synthesized in prior reviews, the analysis of their cost-effectiveness is less common. The aim of this study is to synthesize and analyse economic evaluations of interventions focusing on child abuse and neglect in high-income countries.
maltreatment; child abuse and neglect; cost-effectiveness; economic evaluation; review-systematic