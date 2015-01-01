Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the incidence of falls and its risk factors among community-dwelling older adults in a community from Wuhu city (China). This cross-sectional study recruited 1075 older adults. The history of injury history was assessed in the last year. Descriptive statistics was used for distribution of injury. Risk factors of falls were measured using logistic regression analysis. The results showed that the prevalence of falls in the last year was 8.47%. According to the results, farmer and illiteracy older adults were found as risk factors for falls. In our study, falls were the highest incidence of injury among community-dwelling older adults, farmer and illiteracy older adults were high risk population of falls. Therefore, farmers and illiteracy older adults should be addressed when prevention of falls among community-dwelling older adults.

