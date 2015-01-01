SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Liu H. Heliyon 2023; 9(6): e17537.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e17537

PMID

37416655

PMCID

PMC10320256

Abstract

This study proposes an evaluation method for the structural safety of expressway tunnels utilizing possibility and prospect theories to address the influence of multiple indicators on the structural safety of expressway tunnels and the imprecision of human-bounded rationality in assessing results. It constructs the probability distribution of safety level by determining the safety level of the highway tunnel structure. The reference distribution function of each monitoring index is then derived using the expected value of experts. Based on the possibility theory, the possibility distribution of the monitoring results of indicators is obtained, and the mapping relationship between the monitoring indicators and the possibility distribution function of safety status grade is developed. Finally, the prospect theory evaluates the highway tunnel structure's safety status. This method is applied to assess the structural safety of a highway tunnel, which verifies its effectiveness and practicability, and provides a new method for evaluating the structural safety of a highway tunnel.


Language: en

Keywords

Prospect theory; Possibility theory; Prospect value; Safety evaluation; Tunnel structure

