Abstract

A review of the current literature on evidence-based violence prevention programs developed for individuals with an intellectual disability (ID) reveals a paucity of direct evidence for this population. In addition, the existing offence-specific programs are primarily grounded in adapted cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) programs designed for the mainstream offender population, which may not be suitable for offenders with co-morbid mental health and personality disorders. The current paper discusses the development of a violence rehabilitation program for offenders with an ID. The focus of the article is on the exploration of the empirically supported risk factors associated with violent offending and the incorporation of these dynamic risk factors into the program modules. A case study example was utilized to examine the process of VRP-ID and how the modules targeted the offenders' treatment needs. Responsivity issues are addressed by identifying cognitive difficulties experienced by this cohort and the implications for treatment. The Risk/Need/Responsivity (RNR) model and the good lives Model (GLM) are widely used offender rehabilitation models that can be considered the guiding principles in developing this program. Furthermore, it utilizes contemporary therapeutic frameworks such as motivational interviewing (MI), cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and GLM reconceptualization and skills. The program is grounded in trauma-informed principles, which acknowledge this client group's high prevalence of victimization.

