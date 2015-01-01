Abstract

Although depressive symptoms are common in PD, few studies investigated sex and age differences in depressive symptoms. Our study aimed to explore the sex and age differences in the clinical correlates of depressive symptoms in patients with PD. 210 PD patients aged 50-80 were recruited. Levels of glucose and lipid profiles were measured. The Hamilton Depression Rating Scale-17 (HAMD-17), the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and the Movement Disorder Society Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale Part III (MDS-UPDRS-III) assessed depressive symptom, cognition and motor function, respectively. Male depressive PD participants had higher fasting plasma glucose (FPG) levels. Regarding the 50-59 years group, depressive patients had higher TG levels. Moreover, there were sex and age differences in the factors associated with severity of depressive symptoms. In male PD patients, FPG was an independent contributor to HAMD-17 (Beta = 0.412, t = 4.118, p < 0.001), and UPDRS-III score was still associated with HAMD-17 in female patients after controlling for confounding factors (Beta = 0.304, t = 2.961, p = 0.004). Regarding the different age groups, UPDRS-III (Beta = 0.426, t = 2.986, p = 0.005) and TG (Beta = 0.366, t = 2.561, p = 0.015) were independent contributors to HAMD-17 in PD patients aged 50-59. Furthermore, non-depressive PD patients demonstrated better performance with respect to visuospatial/executive function among the 70-80 years group. These findings suggest that sex and age are crucial non-specific factors to consider when assessing the relationship between glycolipid metabolism, PD-specific factors and depression.

