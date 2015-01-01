Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is the leading cause of death among persons aged 1-44 years. Trauma recidivism occurs when an individual experiences more than one significant injury in a 5-year period. The relationship between a trauma recidivist's perception of recurrent injury has been unclear.



OBJECTIVE: To describe the association between select sociodemographic and clinical variables, threat orientation, and the perceived likelihood of recurrent injury of individuals recently experiencing a significant injury.



METHODS: A prospective cross-sectional study was conducted with Level II trauma inpatients ( n = 84) in Southern California from October 2021 to January 2022. Participants completed surveys prior to discharge. Clinical variables were extracted from the electronic health record.



RESULTS: The trauma recidivism rate was 31%. Mental illness and length of hospital stay were associated with trauma recidivism. In individuals with two or more mental illness diagnoses, the odds of trauma recidivism were approximately 6.5 times higher than in those with no mental illness (odds ratio = 6.48, 95% confidence interval: 1.7-24.6).



CONCLUSION: Trauma is a preventable health care concern with timely recognition of risk factors and intervention. This study confirms mental illness as a predominant factor in injury and should be addressed in clinical practice. This study builds upon previous research and emphasizes the necessity of targeting injury prevention and education in the mentally ill. Trauma providers seeking to practice with an upstream mentality have a responsibility in screening patients for mental illness to help prevent further injury and death.

