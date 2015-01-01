Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cognitively impaired neurological rehabilitation inpatients are at an increased risk for falls; yet, little is known regarding fall risk of different groups, such as stroke versus traumatic brain injury.



OBJECTIVES: To determine if rehabilitation patients' fall characteristics differ for patients with stroke versus patients with traumatic brain injury.



METHODS: This retrospective observational cohort study evaluates inpatients with stroke or traumatic brain injury admitted to a rehabilitation center in Barcelona, Spain, between 2005 and 2021. We assessed independence in daily activities with the Functional Independence Measure. We compared fallen versus nonfallen patients' features and examined the association between time to first fall and risk using Cox proportional hazards models.



RESULTS: A total of 1,269 fall events were experienced by 898 different patients with traumatic brain injury ( n = 313; 34.9%) and stroke ( n = 585; 65.1%). A higher proportion of falls for patients with stroke occurred while performing rehabilitation activities (20.2%-9.8%), whereas falls were significantly higher for patients with traumatic brain injury during the night shift. Fall timing revealed completely different behaviors (stroke vs. traumatic brain injury), for example, an absolute peak at 6 a.m. due to young male traumatic patients. Nonfallen patients ( n = 1,363; 78.2%) were younger, with higher independence in daily activities scores, and having a larger time since injury to admission; all three were significant fall predictors.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with traumatic brain injury and stroke showed different fall behaviors. Knowledge of fall patterns and characteristics in the inpatient rehabilitation setting can help design management protocols to mitigate their risk.

