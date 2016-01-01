Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence is a growing public health concern worldwide, and nurses are uniquely positioned to help identify and refer patients for services. Yet, intimate partner violence injury patterns and characteristics often go unrecognized.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to explore injury and sociodemographic characteristics associated with intimate partner violence in women presenting to a single emergency department in Israel.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study analyzed medical records of married women injured by their spouse who presented to a single emergency department in Israel from January 1, 2016, to August 31, 2020.



RESULTS: In total, 145 cases were included, of which 110 (76%) were Arab and 35 (24%) were Jewish, with a mean age of 40. Patients' injury patterns consisted of contusions, hematomas, and lacerations to the head, face, or upper extremities, not requiring hospitalization, and having a history of emergency department visits in the past 5 years.



CONCLUSION: Identifying intimate partner violence characteristics and patterns of injury will help nurses identify, initiate treatment, and report suspected abuse.

Language: en