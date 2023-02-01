Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine recent 12-year trends in the incidence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SAs) and receipt of mental health treatment among individuals experiencing a past-year major depressive episode (MDE).



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Using data from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, we estimated the annual percentage of individuals with MDE who reported past-year SI or SAs and their use of mental health services from 2009 to 2020 and calculated odds ratios (ORs) for longitudinal change adjusting for potentially confounding factors.



RESULTS: During our study period, the weighted unadjusted proportion of patients with a past-year MDE who reported SI increased from 26.2% (668,690 of 2,550,641) to 32.5% (1,068,504 of 3,285,986; OR, 1.38; 95% CI, 1.25 to 1.51) and remained significant in the multivariable-adjusted analysis (P<.001). The greatest increase in SI was seen among Hispanic patients, young adults, and individuals with alcohol use disorder. Similar trends were seen for past-year SAs, increasing from 2.7% (69,548 of 2,550,641) to 3.3% (108,135 of 3,285,986; OR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.04 to 1.61), especially among Black individuals, patients with incomes greater than $75,000, and those with substance use disorders. In multivariable-adjusted analyses, the temporal trend of increasing SI and SAs remained significant (P<.001 and P=0.04, respectively). Among individuals with past-year SI or SAs, there was no notable change in the mental health service use, and over 50% of individuals with MDE and SI (2,472,401 of 4,861,298) reported unmet treatment needs. No notable differences were observed between 2019 and 2020, reflecting the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.



CONCLUSION: Among individuals with MDE, rates of SI and SAs have increased, especially among racial minorities and individuals with substance use disorders, without a corresponding change in mental health service use.

Language: en