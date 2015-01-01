Abstract

This study aimed to identify and compare central post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms experienced by rape and sexual harassment victims, and the differences between the 2 groups. This study included 935 female victims of sexual violence who visited Sunflower Center in Korea between 2014 and 2020. Of the 935 victims, 172 were rape victims and 763 were sexually harassed. The Korean version of the Post-traumatic Diagnosis Scale was used to evaluate PTSD symptoms, and network analysis was performed to examine the differences in symptoms. The central symptom was "Physical reactions (PDS05)" for the group of rape victims and Less interest in activities (PDS09)' for the group of sexual harassment victims. For the group of sexual harassment victims, the most distinct central edge was the one between "Being over alert (PDS16)" and "Being jumpy or easily startled (PDS17)," and for the group of rape victims, it was the edge between "Upset when reminded of the trauma (PDS04)," and "Physical reactions (PDS05)." Network analysis revealed differences in central PTSD symptoms and central edges between sexual harassment and rape victims. Although re-experiencing and avoidance symptom clusters were most central in both groups, the specific central symptoms and edges differed between the 2 groups.

Language: en