Vescio TK, Schermerhorn NEC, Lewis KA, Yamaguchi-Pedroza K, Loviscky AJ. Person. Soc. Psychol. Bull. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/01461672231179431

37417681

Three experiments (N = 943) tested whether men (but not women) responded to gender threats with increased concern about how one looks in the eyes of others (i.e., public discomfort) and subsequent anger that, in turn, predicted attitudes about sexual violence. Consistent with predictions, for men, learning that one is like a woman was associated with threat-related emotions (public discomfort and anger) that, in turn, predicted the increased likelihood to express intent to engage in quid-pro-quo sexual harassment (Study 1), recall sexually objectifying others (Study 2), endorse sexual narcissism (Study 2), and accept rape myths (Study 3). These findings support the notion that failures to uphold normative and socially valued embodiments of masculinity are associated with behavioral intentions and attitudes associated with sexual violence. The implications of these findings for the endurance of sexual violence are discussed.


Language: en

sexual harassment; masculinity; objectification; rape myths; sexual narcissism

