Abstract

Bullying victimization among children remains a pervasive problem. Bullying victimization can make it difficult for children with psychiatric problems to cope and might result in worsened outcomes.1,2 Bullying victimization in children is associated with increased risk of anxiety, depression, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement, and dropping out of school.3 We hypothesized that vulnerable children with mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral (MEDB) problems may be at increased risk of bullying victimization. Thus, we aim to identify the prevalence and odds of bullying victimization among US children with 1 or more MEDB problems compared to children without.



A retrospective analysis of the National Survey of Children's Health 2018-2019 data was performed. Children (aged 3-17 years) with current MEDB and bullying victimization occurrences within the past 12 months were identified using the survey questionnaire. The MEDB measure was derived based on 10 conditions: Tourette syndrome, anxiety problems, depression, behavioral and conduct problems, developmental delay, intellectual disability, speech or other language disorder, learning disability, autism spectrum disorder, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Univariate analysis and multivariable survey logistic regression analysis were performed to identify the prevalence and odds of bullying victimization among children with MEDB issues. A complex survey analysis method was used, and weights were applied for national estimates.



A total of 61,714,478 participants were included, of which 22.1% reported ≥ 1 current MEDB problems. Compared to participants with no MEDB issues, the prevalence of being bullied ≥ 1 time was significantly higher in those with ≥ 1 current MEDB problems (67.3% vs 41.1%, P < .0001). Figure 1 shows the prevalence of bullying victimization among those with MEDB issues. Additionally, in comparison to those without, a higher percentage of children with ≥ 1 MEDB problem were bullied almost every day (5.3% vs 0.8%, P < .0001). In regression analysis, after adjusting for age, sex, race, socioeconomic status, and overall health status, children with ≥ 1 MEDB issue were at higher odds of bullying victimization (adjusted odds ratio = 3.2; 95% CI, 2.8-3.5; P < .0001) than those without...

