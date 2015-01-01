Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the prevalence and sociodemographic, medical, and psychiatric correlates of disability in activities of daily living (ADLs) and instrumental ADLs (IADLs) in the US veteran population.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from 4,069 US veterans who participated in the 2019-2020 National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (NHRVS). Multivariable and relative importance analyses (RIAs) were conducted to identify independent and strongest correlates of ADL and IADL disability.



RESULTS: A total of 5.2% (95% CI, 4.4%-6.2%) and 14.2% (95% CI, 12.8%-15.7%) of veterans reported ADL and IADL disability, respectively. Older age, male sex, Black race, lower income, and deployment-related injuries were associated with ADL and IADL disabilities, as were certain medical and cognitive conditions.



RESULTS of RIAs revealed that sleep disorders, diabetes, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), older age, and cognitive disorders were most strongly associated with ADL disability, while chronic pain, PTSD, lower income, and sleep and cognitive disorders were most strongly associated with IADL disability.



CONCLUSIONS: Results of this study provide an up-to-date estimate of the prevalence and sociodemographic, military, and health correlates of functional disability in US veterans. Improved identification and integrated clinical management of these risk factors may help mitigate disability risk and promote the maintenance of functional capacity in this population. Prim Care Companion CNS Disord. 2023;25(4)22m03461. Author affiliations are listed at the end of this article.

