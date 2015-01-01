|
Citation
|
Houtsma C, Raines AM. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37417720
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, and firearms are the most frequently used suicide method. Research suggests risk for firearm suicide increases with greater access to firearms (e.g., storing loaded or unlocked). Although safe firearm storage is promoted as a means of risk reduction, no studies have explored factors differentiating firearm suicide decedents who stored firearms safely vs. those who stored unsafely prior to death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
firearms; suicide prevention; loaded; locked; unloaded; unlocked