|
Citation
|
Kugbey N. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2023; 18(1): e44.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37420290
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Substance use constitutes a major public health issue especially among adolescents as it has associated adverse behavioural, health, social and economic outcomes. However, there is a paucity of comprehensive evidence on the prevalence and associated factors of substance use (alcohol, marijuana and amphetamine) among school-going adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). This study examined the magnitude of substance use and its associated factors among school-going adolescents in eight eligible sub-Saharan Africa countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Alcohol; Marijuana; Amphetamine; sub-Saharan Africa