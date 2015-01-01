|
Citation
|
Xavier CG, Kuo M, Desai R, Palis H, Regan G, Zhao B, Moe J, Scheuermeyer FX, Gan WQ, Sabeti S, Meilleur L, Buxton JA, Slaunwhite AK. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2023; 18(1): e42.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37420239
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Encephalopathy can occur from a non-fatal toxic drug event (overdose) which results in a partial or complete loss of oxygen to the brain, or due to long-term substance use issues. It can be categorized as a non-traumatic acquired brain injury or toxic encephalopathy. In the context of the drug toxicity crisis in British Columbia (BC), Canada, measuring the co-occurrence of encephalopathy and drug toxicity is challenging due to lack of standardized screening. We aimed to estimate the prevalence of encephalopathy among people who experienced a toxic drug event and examine the association between toxic drug events and encephalopathy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Drug overdose; Addiction Medicine; Brain Injury; Encephalopathy; Opioid