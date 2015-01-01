|
A 23-year-old boy was referred to Urology because of a nail self insertion on the scrotum. Examination revealed a visible big nail within the scrotum, lateralized to the right at 1 cm from the median raphe. Scrotal exploration and debridement of non-viable tissue was performed, and no testicular or surrounding structure injury was found. Referred to a psychiatrist the diagnosis of schizophrenia was retained in our patient in front of several arguments including the self-mutilation and his psychiatrist concluded that this was secondary to delusions.
