SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Trigui M, Ouanes Y, Chaker K, Marrak M, Madani MA, Nouira Y. Urol Case Rep 2023; 50: e102473.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.eucr.2023.102473

PMID

37416749

PMCID

PMC10320513

Abstract

A 23-year-old boy was referred to Urology because of a nail self insertion on the scrotum. Examination revealed a visible big nail within the scrotum, lateralized to the right at 1 cm from the median raphe. Scrotal exploration and debridement of non-viable tissue was performed, and no testicular or surrounding structure injury was found. Referred to a psychiatrist the diagnosis of schizophrenia was retained in our patient in front of several arguments including the self-mutilation and his psychiatrist concluded that this was secondary to delusions.


Language: en

Keywords

Schizophrenia; Auto-insertion; Foreign body

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print