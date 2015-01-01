Abstract

The objective was to analyze the temporal effects of age, period, and cohort on mortality from all female homicides, and from female homicides and by firearms, in Brazil from 1980 to 2019. Data were accessed from Brazilian health records. There was an increase in the risk of death in the 2000s in the North and Northeast regions and a decrease in the Southeast, South, and Midwest. Younger women had a higher risk of death than women born between 1950 and 1954. The findings may be correlated with the inefficiency of the Brazilian state in protecting female victims of violence.

