Citation
Sargeant S, Baird K, Sweeny A, Torpie T. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
37415519
Abstract
Screening for domestic violence in healthcare settings increases detection. The emergency department (ED) is one setting where victims frequently attend with injuries and illnesses sustained from violence. However, screening rates remain suboptimal. There is little research about how formal screening occurs, or how less structured interactions are negotiated within the ED context. This article explores this important, but non-mandatory procedure within the context of clinician-patient interactions in Australia. A descriptive qualitative study was undertaken with 21 clinicians across seven EDs in Australia. Thematic analysis was undertaken by two researchers.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency department; domestic violence; screening; patient communication