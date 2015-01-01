Abstract

Screening for domestic violence in healthcare settings increases detection. The emergency department (ED) is one setting where victims frequently attend with injuries and illnesses sustained from violence. However, screening rates remain suboptimal. There is little research about how formal screening occurs, or how less structured interactions are negotiated within the ED context. This article explores this important, but non-mandatory procedure within the context of clinician-patient interactions in Australia. A descriptive qualitative study was undertaken with 21 clinicians across seven EDs in Australia. Thematic analysis was undertaken by two researchers.



RESULTS indicate a lack of confidence around DV screening, and tensions in clinicians initiating conversation while managing their own emotional stressors. No participants expressed knowledge of formal screening processes in their workplaces. Successful DV screening programs must provide clinicians with the tools to minimize perceived discomfort in initiating and sustaining conversations while accepting patient preferences regarding disclosure.

