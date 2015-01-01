|
Citation
Powers Mondragon H, Rennison CM. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37415575
Abstract
This research evaluates whether third-party presence is associated with rape and sexual assault (RSA) victims help-seeking and reporting to police, addressing a gap in the literature about how the presence of a third-party is associated with victim behavior. This research uses secondary data from the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS).
Language: en
Keywords
help-seeking; sexual assault; rape; reporting to police; third-party presence