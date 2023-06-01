Abstract

BACKGROUND: The San Diego-Mexico border wall height extension is associated with increased traumatic injuries and related costs after wall falls. We report previous trends and a neurological injury type not previously associated with border falls: blunt cerebrovascular injuries (BCVIs).



METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study, patients who presented to the UC San Diego Health Trauma Center for injuries from border wall falls from 2016-2021 were considered. Patients were included if they were admitted in the pre-height extension period (January 2016-May 2018) or post-height extension period (June 2018-December 2021). Demographics, clinical data, and hospital stay data were compared.



RESULTS: We identified 383 patients, 51 (68.6% male; mean age 33.5 years) in the pre-height extension cohort and 332 (77.1% male; mean age 31.5 years) in the post-height extension cohort. There were 0 and 5 BCVIs in the pre-height and post-height extension groups respectively. BCVIs were associated with increased injury severity scores (9.16 vs 31.33; p<0.001), median ICU length of stay (0 [IQR 0-3] vs 5 [IQR 2-21]; p=0.022), and total hospital charges ($163,490 [IQR $86,578, $282,036] vs $835,260 [IQR $171,049, $1,933,996]; p=0.048). Poisson modeling found BCVI admissions were 0.21 (95%CI 0.07-0.41; p=0.042) per month higher post-height extension.



CONCLUSIONS: We review the injuries correlated with the border wall extension and reveal an association with rare, potentially devastating BCVIs that were not seen before the border wall modifications. These BCVIs and associated morbidity shed light on the trauma increasingly found at the southern US border, which may be informative for future infrastructure policy decisions.

Language: en