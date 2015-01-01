Abstract

The highest lifetime risk for a motor vehicle crash is immediately after the point of licensure, with teen drivers most at risk. Comprehensive teen driver licensing policies that require completion of driver education and behind-the-wheel training along with Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) are associated with lower young driver crash rates early in licensure. We hypothesize that lack of financial resources and travel time to driving schools reduce the likelihood for teens to complete driver training and gain a young driver's license before age 18. We utilize licensing data from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles on over 35,000 applicants between 15.5 and 25 years old collected between 2017 and 2019. This dataset of driving schools is maintained by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and is linked with Census tract-level socioeconomic data from the U.S. Census. Using logit models, we estimate the completion of driver training and license obtainment among young drivers in the Columbus, Ohio metro area. We find that young drivers in lower-income Census tracts have a lower likelihood to complete driver training and get licensed before age 18. As travel time to driving schools increases, teens in wealthier Census tracts are more likely to forgo driver training and licensure than teens in lower-income Census tracts. For jurisdictions aspiring to improve safe driving for young drivers, our findings help shape recommendations on policies to enhance access to driver training and licensure especially among teens living in lower-income Census tracts.

Language: en