Abstract

The SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic and implementation of stay-at-home orders led to changes in the daily lives of children. Subsequently, there have been reports of increases in pediatric violent traumatic injuries. This review summarizes the existing literature regarding pediatric violent injury temporally related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including demographic, injury, and hospital characteristics in addition to associated factors. Key findings include an increase in fatal and nonfatal firearm injuries, particularly in minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. However, more comprehensive and long-term data are needed specific to pediatric violent injuries to fully understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted trends.

Language: en