Journal Article

Citation

Canty KW, DeRidder CA. Adv. Pediatr. 2023; 70(1): 45-57.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.yapd.2023.03.004

37422297

This article provides a review of burns in childhood with a focus on the characteristics that help differentiate abusive from accidental burns. Case presentations are used to highlight important differences in the way that abusive versus accidental burns present to medical care.


Language: en

Burns; Child abuse; Accidental burns; Contact burns; Inflicted burns; Scalds

