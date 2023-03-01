Abstract

Medical child abuse (MCA), formerly called Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP or MSBP), occurs when a caregiver, usually the mother, falsifies or exaggerates symptoms resulting in harm to a child through inappropriate medical care. MCA is underrecognized, underreported, and results in significant morbidity and mortality. Pediatrics subspecialists should consider MCA when unusual disease presentation [THAT] do not respond to traditional treatments. This article reviews the more common diagnoses encountered in MCA cases by specialty.

