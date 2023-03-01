|
Citation
|
Egge MK. Adv. Pediatr. 2023; 70(1): 59-80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37422298
|
Abstract
|
Medical child abuse (MCA), formerly called Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP or MSBP), occurs when a caregiver, usually the mother, falsifies or exaggerates symptoms resulting in harm to a child through inappropriate medical care. MCA is underrecognized, underreported, and results in significant morbidity and mortality. Pediatrics subspecialists should consider MCA when unusual disease presentation [THAT] do not respond to traditional treatments. This article reviews the more common diagnoses encountered in MCA cases by specialty.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child abuse in a medical setting; Factitious disorder by proxy; MCA; Medical child abuse; MSP; Munchausen syndrome by proxy