Egge MK. Adv. Pediatr. 2023; 70(1): 59-80.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.yapd.2023.03.005

37422298

Medical child abuse (MCA), formerly called Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP or MSBP), occurs when a caregiver, usually the mother, falsifies or exaggerates symptoms resulting in harm to a child through inappropriate medical care. MCA is underrecognized, underreported, and results in significant morbidity and mortality. Pediatrics subspecialists should consider MCA when unusual disease presentation [THAT] do not respond to traditional treatments. This article reviews the more common diagnoses encountered in MCA cases by specialty.


Child abuse in a medical setting; Factitious disorder by proxy; MCA; Medical child abuse; MSP; Munchausen syndrome by proxy

