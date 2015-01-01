Abstract

One of the significant development tasks of the adolescence period steps forth as the satisfaction and acceptance of one's own body. In the meantime, this period distinguishes by the adolescent's intensive need for approval and acceptance by their peers and adults. When adolescents are not accepted or rejected, they may encounter some difficulties. In this context, this study aimed at determining the relationship between body image, rejection sensitivity and self-efficacy among adolescents. The study was carried out based on the correlational design the study group consists of 749 adolescents. The measurement tools were administered to the students who were divided into groups according to grade level by the researchers. Based on the obtained data, a significant negative relationship was identified between body image and self-efficacy while a significant positive relationship was detected between body image and rejection sensitivity. Besides, it was found that body image among adolescents was predicted by rejection sensitivity and self-efficacy. Finally, it was determined that while the interaction effect of gender and self-efficacy on body image was significant, the interaction effect of gender and rejection sensitivity was not significant.

