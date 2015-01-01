SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xu P, Hao X, Luo D, Lai M, Sun X, Xu J. Compr. Psychiatry 2023; 125: e152398.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.comppsych.2023.152398

37421849

INTRODUCTION: Despite consistent reports of the association between problematic internet gaming (PIG) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), an increase in PIG does not necessarily lead to increased NSSI. This apparent paradox indicates the presence of other mediators and moderators in the PIG-NSSI association. This study aimed to investigate the role of anxiety as a potential moderating and mediating factor of the PIG-NSSI association in Chinese adolescents.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 10,479 Chinese adolescents (50.5% male; age range, 9-18 years). Standardized self-report questionnaires were used to assess the severity of PIG, anxiety, and NSSI. Spearman correlation and multiple linear regression were applied to examine the relationships among PIG, anxiety, and NSSI. Both moderating and mediating effects of anxiety were assessed using Hayes' methods.

RESULTS: PIG, anxiety symptoms, and NSSI significantly correlated with one another. Anxiety significantly moderated the relationship between PIG and NSSI [B = 0.002, standard error (SE) = 0.000, p < 0.001], and it partially mediated the PIG-NSSI association [B = 0.017, SE = 0.001, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.014-0.021]. Social concern and concentration were the two dimensions of anxiety that exerted the strongest mediation effect (B = 0.017, SE = 0.002, 95% CI 0.014-0.020).

CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents with PIG and high anxiety are likely to suffer more severe NSSI and may benefit from interventions to reduce anxiety symptoms.


Anxiety; Non-suicidal self-injury; Chinese adolescents; Problematic internet gaming

