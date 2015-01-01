|
Citation
|
Xu P, Hao X, Luo D, Lai M, Sun X, Xu J. Compr. Psychiatry 2023; 125: e152398.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37421849
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite consistent reports of the association between problematic internet gaming (PIG) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), an increase in PIG does not necessarily lead to increased NSSI. This apparent paradox indicates the presence of other mediators and moderators in the PIG-NSSI association. This study aimed to investigate the role of anxiety as a potential moderating and mediating factor of the PIG-NSSI association in Chinese adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; Non-suicidal self-injury; Chinese adolescents; Problematic internet gaming