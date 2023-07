Abstract

The authors under the "Keep Me Safe" study group in the original published version of the above article should have been presented in the authorship section.



The original article has been corrected.



Keep Me Safe study group



Alberto Gaiero, Pediatric and Neonatology Unit, asl2 Ospedale San Paolo Savona, Savona, Italy; Alessandra Iacono, Department of Paediatrics, Santa Maria delle Croci Hospital, Ravenna, Italy; Alessandro Amaddeo, Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS "Burlo Garofolo", Trieste, Italy; Alessandro Canetto, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Emergency Department, ARNAS G. Brotzu, Cagliari, Italy; Alice Fachin, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Science, University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy; Angela Demarco, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Regina Margherita Children's Hospital - A.O.U. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Turin, Italy; Annalisa Lo Sasso, Department of Medicine (DAME), Division of Pediatrics, University of Udine, Udine, Italy; Annalisa Rossetti, Clinical Paediatrics, Department of Molecular Medicine and Development, University of Siena, Siena, Italy; Antonino Reale, Department of Emergency and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy; Arianna Dagri, Department of Medicine (DAME), Division of Pediatrics, University of Udine, Udine, Italy; Carmela G. Raffaele, Pediatric Department, G.B. Morgagni - L. Pierantoni Hospital, Forlì, Italy; Chiara Ghizzi, Pediatric Department, Maggiore Hospital Carlo Alberto Pizzardi, Bologna AUSl, Bologna, Italy; Claudia Bondone, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Regina Margherita Children's Hospital - A.O.U. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Turin, Italy; Daiana Bezzini, Department of Life Sciences, University of Siena, Siena, Italy; Daniele Zama, IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Davide Silvagni, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata Verona, Verona, Italy; Elisa Pala, Specialty School of Pediatrics, University of Cagliari, Cagliari, Italy; Elisabetta Pangallo, Pediatric department, University of Milano Bicocca, Milano, Italy; Emanuele Castagno, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Regina Margherita Children's Hospital - A.O.U. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Turin, Italy; Enrico Valerio, Specialty School of Pediatrics, Alma Mater Studiorum, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Enrico Valletta, Pediatric Department, G.B. Morgagni - L. Pierantoni Hospital, Forlì, Italy; Federico Marchetti, Department of Paediatrics, Santa Maria delle Croci Hospital, Ravenna, Italy; Francesca Lombardi, Pediatric Department, Maggiore Hospital Carlo Alberto Pizzardi, Bologna AUSl, Bologna, Italy; Francesca Nicolardi, Department of Medicine, Surgery and Health Science, University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy; Francesca Parisi, Pediatric Clinic, Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Perugia, Perugia, Italy; Francesco Medici, Pediatric department, University of Milano Bicocca, Milano, Italy; Francesco Silenzi, IRCCS Meyer University Children's Hospital, Florence, Italy; Gabriella Cherchi, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Emergency Department, ARNAS G. Brotzu, Cagliari, Italy; Giulia Ceccarini, Pediatric Clinic, Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Perugia, Perugia, Italy; Giulia Giacomini, IRCCS Meyer University Children's Hospital, Florence, Italy; Giulia Graziani, Department of Paediatrics, Santa Maria delle Croci Hospital, Ravenna, Italy; Giulia Romanisio, Pediatric and Neonatology Unit, asl2 Ospedale San Paolo Savona, Savona, Italy; Ilaria Corsini, IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, Bologna,Italy; Ilaria Liguoro, Department of Medicine (DAME), Division of Pediatrics, University of Udine, Udine, Italy + Pediatric Clinic, "Santa Maria della Misericordia" University Hospital - Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy; Irene Frigo, Specialty School of Pediatrics, Alma Mater Studiorum, University of Bologna, Bologna,Italy; Irene Raffaldi, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Regina Margherita Children's Hospital - A.O.U. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Turin, Italy; Irene Schiavetti, Department of Health Sciences, University of Genoa, Genoa, Italy; Laura Andreozzi, IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Laura Moschettini, Pediatric department, University of Milano Bicocca, Milano, Italy; Laura Penta, Pediatric Clinic, Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Perugia, Perugia, Italy; Luca Bianchini, Specialty School of Pediatrics, University of Cagliari, Cagliari, Italy; Luciana Romaniello, Department of Pediatrics, San Carlo Hospital, Potenza, Italy; Manuel Murciano, Department of Emergency and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy; Manuela Pagano, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Regina Margherita Children's Hospital - A.O.U. Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Turin, Italy; Marcello Lanari, IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Maria Chiara Supino, Department of Emergency and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy; Maria Pia Mirauda, Department of Pediatrics, San Carlo Hospital, Potenza, Italy; Martina Scilipoti, Department of Emergency and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy; Matteo Calvi, Pediadric Emergency Department, ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy; Melodie O. Aricò, Pediatric Department, G.B. Morgagni - L. Pierantoni Hospital, Forlì, Italy; Monia Gennari, IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, Bologna, Italy; Nicoletta Della Vecchia, Department of Emergency and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy; Paolo Biban, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata Verona, Verona, Italy; Paolo Tarlazzi, Public health administration, Santa Maria delle Croci Hospital, Ravenna, Italy; Raffaele Pecoraro, Department of Pediatrics, San Carlo Hospital, Potenza, Italy; Raffaella Nacca, Department of Emergency and General Pediatrics, Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy; Rosa Francavilla, Pediatric Department, Maggiore Hospital Carlo Alberto Pizzardi, Bologna AUSl, Bologna, Italy; Rosa Lapolla, Department of Pediatrics, San Carlo Hospital, Potenza, Italy; Salvatore Grosso, Clinical Paediatrics, Department of Molecular Medicine and Development, University of Siena, Siena, Italy; Sergio Manieri, Department of Pediatrics, San Carlo Hospital, Potenza, Italy; Silvia Carlassara, Department of Pediatric Emergency, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata Verona, Verona, Italy; Simone Ajello, Clinical Paediatrics, Department of Molecular Medicine and Development, University of Siena, Siena, Italy; Stefano Masi, IRCCS Meyer University Children's Hospital, Florence, Italy; Viola Carzaniga, Pediatric department, University of Milano Bicocca, Milano, Italy.

