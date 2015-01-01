Abstract

PURPOSE: Since the mid-2010s, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) analogs made for substance abuse have periodically emerged. In this case, three pieces of blotter paper labeled "1D-LSD" and presumably impregnated with this LSD analog, were seized. Several websites indicate that 1D-LSD is 1-(1,2-dimethylcyclobutane-1-carbonyl)-LSD. Because this analog is much more difficult to synthesize than previously reported LSD analogs, we doubted that the blotter paper contained 1D-LSD. Herein, we determined the structure of the absorbed compound.



METHODS: One of the seized specimens was extracted and analyzed using gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS), liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS), high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy to estimate the extract components. The estimated compound was then synthesized, yielding an authentic standard. The contents of the seized specimens were identified using authentic standard analysis with GC/MS, LC/MS, and NMR spectroscopy.



RESULTS: Instrumental analyses confirmed the active compound to be 1-(thiophene-2-carbonyl)-LSD, which was inconsistent with the labeling on drug-infused blotter paper.



CONCLUSION: As in this case, similar blotter paper analyses should consider the possibility of a mismatch between the label and ingredient. To the authors' knowledge, this is the first case report in which 1-(thiophene-2-carbonyl)-LSD was seized and the first seizure of an LSD analog in which an aromatic carboxylic acid had been condensed to LSD. This type of lysergamide may become prevalent in the near future, and we should remain alert for newly appearing lysergamides.

