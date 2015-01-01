|
Okada Y, Ueno K, Nishiwaki N, Nishimura T, Segawa H, Yamamuro T, Kuwayama K, Tsujikawa K, Kanamori T, Iwata YT. Forensic Toxicol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37421500
PURPOSE: Since the mid-2010s, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) analogs made for substance abuse have periodically emerged. In this case, three pieces of blotter paper labeled "1D-LSD" and presumably impregnated with this LSD analog, were seized. Several websites indicate that 1D-LSD is 1-(1,2-dimethylcyclobutane-1-carbonyl)-LSD. Because this analog is much more difficult to synthesize than previously reported LSD analogs, we doubted that the blotter paper contained 1D-LSD. Herein, we determined the structure of the absorbed compound.
Confirmation of the structure; High-resolution mass spectrometry; LSD; Lysergamide; New psychoactive substances