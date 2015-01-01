Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The management of paediatric femoral shaft fractures is expensive and is guided by age and fracture characteristics. The primary aim of this study was to perform a cost evaluation for managing paediatric femoral shaft fractures. The secondary aim of this study was to perform and compare costs of the different techniques of managing paediatric femoral shaft fractures.



METHODS: Ninety-eight femoral shaft fractures in children aged ≤16 were identified between 01/06/2014-30/06/2019. Retrospective data of clinical complications were obtained on infection, malunion and non-union. Data on additional intervention, reoperations for complications and routine removal of metal work were obtained. Costing analysis was performed by a bottom-up calculation, and gathering Patient Level Information and Costing System (PLICS) data.



RESULTS: There were 41 hip spica casting (HSC), 21 flexible intramedullary nailing (FIN), 14 submuscular plating (SMP), 19 rigid intramedullary nailing (RIN) and 3 external fixation (EF). Complications observed were HSC 3(7%); FIN 8(38%); SMP 2(14%); RIN 1(5%); EF 2(67%). The total costs for managing femoral shaft fractures were £8,955pp the costs for the different managements were; HSC £3,442pp; FIN £7,739pp; SMP £6,953pp; RIN £8,925pp; EF £19,116pp. The additional costs incurred for managing complications and routine removal of metal work for the internal fixation methods were: HSC 0.7%, FIN 23.7%, SMP 16.3%, RIN 10.9%, EF 28.1%.



CONCLUSION: The operative management of paediatric femoral shaft fractures is associated with a high cost burden and this study demonstrates how financial data can be used to influence clinical management strategy. RIN carry a high initial implant cost however when considering the additional costs, such as treating complications it remains comparable to other modes of fixation. Our cost analysis did not demonstrate a significant difference between FIN, SMP and RIN. Due to the clinical complications observed and associated additional costs, we have discontinued the routine use of FIN for femoral shaft fractures at our centre. We recognise other centres may have a different complication and cost profile for each technique, but recommend they evaluate their practice given the potential economic benefit it has on the service provider.

