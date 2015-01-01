Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Trauma Resilience and Recovery Program (TRRP) is a technology enhanced model of care that includes education, screening, and service referrals to address posttraumatic stress disorder and depression following traumatic injury. TRRP has shown high rates of engagement at a Level I trauma center, but Level II centers have fewer resources and face more challenges to addressing patients' mental health needs.



METHODS: We utilized clinical administrative data to examine engagement in TRRP in a Level II trauma center with 816 adult trauma activation patients.



RESULTS: Most patients (86%) enrolled in TRRP, but only 30% completed screens during a 30-day follow-up call. Three-quarters of patients who endorsed clinically significant symptoms accepted treatment recommendations/referrals.



CONCLUSIONS: Engagement at each step of the model was lower than previously reported in a Level I center. Differences likely correspond to lower rates of mental health symptoms in the trauma patients at this setting. We discuss program adaptations that may be needed to improve patient engagement.

