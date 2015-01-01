SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Espeleta HC, Litvitskiy NS, Higgins K, Ridings LE, Bravoco O, Jones S, Ruggiero KJ, Davidson T. Injury 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.injury.2023.110922

37422365

BACKGROUND: The Trauma Resilience and Recovery Program (TRRP) is a technology enhanced model of care that includes education, screening, and service referrals to address posttraumatic stress disorder and depression following traumatic injury. TRRP has shown high rates of engagement at a Level I trauma center, but Level II centers have fewer resources and face more challenges to addressing patients' mental health needs.

METHODS: We utilized clinical administrative data to examine engagement in TRRP in a Level II trauma center with 816 adult trauma activation patients.

RESULTS: Most patients (86%) enrolled in TRRP, but only 30% completed screens during a 30-day follow-up call. Three-quarters of patients who endorsed clinically significant symptoms accepted treatment recommendations/referrals.

CONCLUSIONS: Engagement at each step of the model was lower than previously reported in a Level I center. Differences likely correspond to lower rates of mental health symptoms in the trauma patients at this setting. We discuss program adaptations that may be needed to improve patient engagement.


Mental health; Engagement; Level II; Stepped-care; Trauma center

