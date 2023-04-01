Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Emotion Dysregulation Inventory (EDI) was designed and validated to quantify emotion dysregulation (ED) in ages 6+. The purpose of this study was to adapt the EDI for use in young children (EDI-YC).



METHOD: Caregivers of 2139 young children (ages 2-5) completed 48 candidate EDI-YC items. Factor and item response theory (IRT) analyses were conducted separately for clinical (neurodevelopmental disabilities; N = 1369) and general population (N = 768) samples. The best performing items across both samples were selected. Computerized adaptive testing simulations were utilized to develop a short-form version. Concurrent calibrations and convergent/criterion validity analyses were performed.



RESULTS: The final calibrated item banks included 22 items - 15 items for Reactivity, characterized by rapidly escalating, intense, and labile negative affect, and difficulty down-regulating that affect, and 7 items for Dysphoria, characterized primarily by poor up regulation of positive emotion, as well an item each on sadness and unease. The final items did not show differential item functioning based on age, sex, developmental status, or clinical status. IRT co-calibration of the EDI-YC Reactivity with psychometrically robust measures of anger/irritability and self-regulation demonstrated its superiority in assessing emotion dysregulation in as few as seven items. EDI-YC validity was supported by expert review and its association with related constructs (e.g., anxiety, depression, aggression, temper loss).



CONCLUSION: The EDI-YC captures a broad range of emotion dysregulation severity with a high degree of precision in early childhood. It is suitable for use in all children ages 2-5, regardless of developmental concerns, and would be an ideal broadband screener for emotional/behavioral problems during well-child checks and to support early childhood irritability and emotion regulation research.

