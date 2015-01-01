Abstract

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in a variety of fields due to their high energy density, high power density, long service life, and environmental friendliness. However, safety accidents with lithium-ion batteries occur frequently. The real-time safety monitoring of lithium-ion batteries is particularly important during their use. The fiber Bragg grating (FBG) sensors have some additional advantages over conventional electrochemical sensors, such as low invasiveness, electromagnetic anti-interference, and insulating properties. This paper reviews lithium-ion battery safety monitoring based on FBG sensors. The principles and sensing performance of FBG sensors are described. The single-parameter monitoring and dual-parameter monitoring of lithium-ion batteries based on FBG sensors are reviewed. The current application state of the monitored data in lithium-ion batteries is summarized. We also present a brief overview of the recent developments in FBG sensors used in lithium-ion batteries. Finally, we discuss future trends in lithium-ion battery safety monitoring based on FBG sensors.

