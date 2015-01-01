|
Citation
|
Rodrigues NRP, da Costa NMC, Melo C, Abbasi A, Fonseca JC, Cardoso P, Borges J. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(12): e5610.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37420776
|
Abstract
|
In the context of Shared Autonomous Vehicles, the need to monitor the environment inside the car will be crucial. This article focuses on the application of deep learning algorithms to present a fusion monitoring solution which was three different algorithms: a violent action detection system, which recognizes violent behaviors between passengers, a violent object detection system, and a lost items detection system. Public datasets were used for object detection algorithms (COCO and TAO) to train state-of-the-art algorithms such as YOLOv5. For violent action detection, the MoLa InCar dataset was used to train on state-of-the-art algorithms such as I3D, R(2+1)D, SlowFast, TSN, and TSM. Finally, an embedded automotive solution was used to demonstrate that both methods are running in real-time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
machine learning; autonomous vehicles; action recognition; image processing; object detection; visual intelligence