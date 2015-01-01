Abstract

Driver drowsiness is one of the main causes of traffic accidents today. In recent years, driver drowsiness detection has suffered from issues integrating deep learning (DL) with Internet-of-things (IoT) devices due to the limited resources of IoT devices, which pose a challenge to fulfilling DL models that demand large storage and computation. Thus, there are challenges to meeting the requirements of real-time driver drowsiness detection applications that need short latency and lightweight computation. To this end, we applied Tiny Machine Learning (TinyML) to a driver drowsiness detection case study. In this paper, we first present an overview of TinyML. After conducting some preliminary experiments, we proposed five lightweight DL models that can be deployed on a microcontroller. We applied three DL models: SqueezeNet, AlexNet, and CNN. In addition, we adopted two pretrained models (MobileNet-V2 and MobileNet-V3) to find the best model in terms of size and accuracy results. After that, we applied the optimization methods to DL models using quantization. Three quantization methods were applied: quantization-aware training (QAT), full-integer quantization (FIQ), and dynamic range quantization (DRQ). The obtained results in terms of the model size show that the CNN model achieved the smallest size of 0.05 MB using the DRQ method, followed by SqueezeNet, AlexNet MobileNet-V3, and MobileNet-V2, with 0.141 MB, 0.58 MB, 1.16 MB, and 1.55 MB, respectively. The result after applying the optimization method was 0.9964 accuracy using DRQ in the MobileNet-V2 model, which outperformed the other models, followed by the SqueezeNet and AlexNet models, with 0.9951 and 0.9924 accuracies, respectively, using DRQ.

