Abstract

Identifying lane markings is a key technology in assisted driving and autonomous driving. The traditional sliding window lane detection algorithm has good detection performance in straight lanes and curves with small curvature, but its detection and tracking performance is poor in curves with larger curvature. Large curvature curves are common scenes in traffic roads. Therefore, in response to the problem of poor lane detection performance of traditional sliding window lane detection algorithms in large curvature curves, this article improves the traditional sliding window algorithm and proposes a sliding window lane detection calculation method, which integrates steering wheel angle sensors and binocular cameras. When a vehicle first enters a bend, the curvature of the bend is not significant. Traditional sliding window algorithms can effectively detect the lane line of the bend and provide angle input to the steering wheel, enabling the vehicle to travel along the lane line. However, as the curvature of the curve increases, traditional sliding window lane detection algorithms cannot track lane lines well. Considering that the steering wheel angle of the car does not change much during the adjacent sampling time of the video, the steering wheel angle of the previous frame can be used as input for the lane detection algorithm of the next frame. By using the steering wheel angle information, the search center of each sliding window can be predicted. If the number of white pixels within the rectangular range centered around the search center is greater than the threshold, the average of the horizontal coordinate values of these white pixels will be used as the horizontal coordinate value of the sliding window center. Otherwise, the search center will be used as the center of the sliding window. A binocular camera is used to assist in locating the position of the first sliding window. The simulation and experimental results show that compared with traditional sliding window lane detection algorithms, the improved algorithm can better recognize and track lane lines with large curvature in bends.

