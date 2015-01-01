Abstract

The complex backgrounds of satellite videos and serious interference from noise and pseudo-motion targets make it difficult to detect and track moving vehicles. Recently, researchers have proposed road-based constraints to remove background interference and achieve highly accurate detection and tracking. However, existing methods for constructing road constraints suffer from poor stability, low arithmetic performance, leakage, and error detection. In response, this study proposes a method for detecting and tracking moving vehicles in satellite videos based on the constraints from spatiotemporal characteristics (DTSTC), fusing road masks from the spatial domain with motion heat maps from the temporal domain. The detection precision is enhanced by increasing the contrast in the constrained area to accurately detect moving vehicles. Vehicle tracking is achieved by completing an inter-frame vehicle association using position and historical movement information. The method was tested at various stages, and the results show that the proposed method outperformed the traditional method in constructing constraints, correct detection rate, false detection rate, and missed detection rate. The tracking phase performed well in identity retention capability and tracking accuracy. Therefore, DTSTC is robust for detecting moving vehicles in satellite videos.

Language: en