Abstract

Suicide is a phenomenon that affects university students all over the world, and although vulnerability has been revealed in universities, there are still few studies that include large populations, a large number of universities and students pursuing different degrees. The study presented here aims to detect the risk of suicide in Spanish university students pursuing different areas of study. A total of 2,025 students from 16 Spanish universities and 17 degree programs completed an online questionnaire assessing support and suicide risk factors. The results indicate that 29.2 percent of the university students had experienced suicidal ideation in their lifetime. Logistic regression analysis showed that this risk was associated with depressive symptomatology and having suffered sexual violence. In contrast, self-esteem, life satisfaction, and perceived support were shown to be protective factors. Suicide risk affects one in three students. The present study includes particular implications for decision makers in the university community and other related governmental bodies, as well as for social work.

